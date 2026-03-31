Himachal's Apple Crisis: The Threat of Free Trade Agreements

In a move highlighting significant concerns over the future of Himachal Pradesh's apple industry, Congress MLA and AICC spokesperson Kuldeep Singh Rathore introduced a resolution in the Vidhan Sabha concerning the threat posed by proposed Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with nations like the United States, the European Union, and New Zealand. The resolution, presented during the Budget Session's 14th day, urges the formulation of a comprehensive policy to shield the state's fruit growers from the adverse effects of these agreements.

Rathore emphasized the livelihood challenges faced by the small and marginal farmers in Himachal Pradesh and other hill states, as reduced import duties under these bilateral agreements could severely affect the state's 1.5 lakh apple-growing families. He pointed out that while the proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement with the United States is touted as a diplomatic milestone, it could devastate domestic apple growers working on small landholdings in stark contrast to the heavily subsidized and expansive American orchards.

The MLA articulated that the current economic structure, characterized by discrepancies in productivity and state support, tilts in favor of foreign growers. While American farmers enjoy robust financial backing, their Indian counterparts grapple with insufficient institutional support, leaving them vulnerable to losses due to unprotected exposure to international competition. Rathore warned that reduced import duties, potentially dropping existing levels from around 50% to 20-25% under FTAs, would flood the market with subsidized imports, especially as enforcement of protection mechanisms like Minimum Import Price (MIP) remains weak.

(With inputs from agencies.)