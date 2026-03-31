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Escalating Conflict Sends US Gas Prices Soaring Beyond $4

US gas prices have surged above $4 a gallon due to the ongoing Iran conflict, causing widespread economic impact. Factors such as state tax variations, disrupted oil supply chains, and geopolitical tensions contribute to price fluctuations. Consumers face increased living costs, with petroleum industry analysts closely monitoring developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 31-03-2026 21:12 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 21:12 IST
Escalating Conflict Sends US Gas Prices Soaring Beyond $4

US gas prices rose above $4 per gallon for the first time since 2022, driven by the Iran conflict. The surge was reported by AAA, marking a significant increase from just over $3 a gallon before the war.

The conflict has severely disrupted oil supply chains, contributing to higher crude oil and gasoline prices globally. Major producers have reduced output amid halted tanker movements in the vital Strait of Hormuz.

Economists warn that rising fuel costs could exacerbate inflation, affecting consumers and businesses as expenses increase across various sectors. The International Energy Agency plans to release emergency oil reserves in response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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