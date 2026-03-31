Escalating Conflict Sends US Gas Prices Soaring Beyond $4

US gas prices rose above $4 per gallon for the first time since 2022, driven by the Iran conflict. The surge was reported by AAA, marking a significant increase from just over $3 a gallon before the war.

The conflict has severely disrupted oil supply chains, contributing to higher crude oil and gasoline prices globally. Major producers have reduced output amid halted tanker movements in the vital Strait of Hormuz.

Economists warn that rising fuel costs could exacerbate inflation, affecting consumers and businesses as expenses increase across various sectors. The International Energy Agency plans to release emergency oil reserves in response.

(With inputs from agencies.)