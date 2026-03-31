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Global Governments Rally to Mitigate Energy Crisis

In response to the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, governments across the globe are enacting various measures to manage surging energy prices and protect their citizens. From fuel subsidies and tax cuts to emergency reserves and increased production, countries are actively working to stabilize their energy markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 21:22 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 21:22 IST
Global Governments Rally to Mitigate Energy Crisis
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Amid escalating energy prices sparked by the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, worldwide governments are implementing diverse strategies to protect consumers. India, for instance, is reviewing its fuel exports, focusing on meeting domestic demand first. They are also maximizing LPG production while limiting piped natural gas consumers' use of liquefied petroleum gas cylinders.

South Korea has eased restrictions on coal and nuclear power to support energy needs, and China has prohibited refined fuel exports to prevent domestic shortages. Meanwhile, Australia is releasing fuel from reserves to stabilize rural and mining sectors, and Japan is relaxing coal power rules, signaling readiness for flexible market interventions.

Across Europe and beyond, there is a coordinated effort to manage this crisis. The EU proposes temporary measures like tax cuts to mitigate impacts, while countries like Bangladesh seek external funds for fuel imports. In a global race against rising energy costs, innovative and protective measures are a priority for governments worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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