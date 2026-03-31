EU Energy Ministers Advocate for Enhanced Gas Storage Coordination

European Union energy ministers have called for heightened coordination on gas storage to prevent potential price surges. The move seeks to bolster Europe's energy resilience, a point underscored during discussions dominated by the situation in Iran, which is yet to impact the region's energy supplies significantly.

Dialogue among ministers revealed a broad consensus about the necessity for EU and national measures to be meticulously formulated. These strategies should address immediate needs while aligning with the EU's overarching goals for sustainable and secure energy futures, according to Cyprus' Energy Minister Michael Damianos.

Damianos stressed that policy coordination at both the EU and national levels must be carefully tailored to the present context, ensuring it remains compatible with Europe's long-term energy objectives. The ministers pointed out that although the current geopolitical tensions in Iran have not compromised Europe's energy supply, proactive measures remain indispensable.

(With inputs from agencies.)