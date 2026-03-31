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Decisive Days Ahead: U.S. and Iran Conflict Intensifies, Oil Prices Surge

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned of a decisive period in the conflict against Iran. Iran's Revolutionary Guards threatened U.S. firms, as crude oil prices rose sharply. President Trump signaled readiness for a deal, while international tensions over energy disruption and geopolitical divisions escalated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 22:47 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 22:47 IST
Decisive Days Ahead: U.S. and Iran Conflict Intensifies, Oil Prices Surge
Pete Hegseth

Amid escalating tensions, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has highlighted the crucial upcoming days in the prolonged conflict with Iran. Hegseth warned of intensified conflict if Tehran does not negotiate terms, amidst threats from Iran targeting U.S. companies.

The Revolutionary Guards' latest threats followed a recent attack on an oil tanker, causing crude oil prices to surge. As President Trump remained open to negotiation, the U.S. maintained its stance on demanding compliance from Iran, while Europe voiced concerns about divided NATO allies.

Increased U.S. military presence and overt military actions have intensified regional strife, affecting global energy markets. As the conflict continues to ripple through the Middle East, pressures mount for international mediation to stabilize oil prices and facilitate peace negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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