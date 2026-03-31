Zelenskiy's Push for Easter Ceasefire Amid Tense Ukraine-Russia Talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed intentions to propose an Easter ceasefire to the U.S. mediators concerning energy infrastructure strikes between Ukraine and Russia. This move comes after Moscow indicated a lack of detailed proposals. Zelenskiy is set to meet with U.S. negotiators and NATO General Mark Rutte to further this cause.

Although the U.S., Russia, and Ukraine have held high-level peace talks, progress is stalled over territorial disputes in eastern Ukraine. The recent conflict in Iran has further postponed these negotiations. Amid these tensions, Ukraine has ramped up attacks on Russian energy infrastructure, seeking to counteract Russian benefits from high oil prices.

However, the Kremlin remains skeptical, suggesting a lack of clearly formulated initiatives for a truce. Russia continues to press for control over the eastern Donbas region, a point of contention for Zelenskiy. Despite the slow pace of Russia's advances, Ukraine remains steadfast in defending its territory while advocating for a diplomatic solution.

(With inputs from agencies.)