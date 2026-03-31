Gasoline Prices Surge Amid U.S.-Israeli Conflict with Iran

Gasoline prices in the United States have crossed the $4 per gallon mark for the first time in over three years, as per data from GasBuddy, highlighting the impact of the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran on global energy markets. This price point marks a significant psychological barrier for consumers, reminiscent of August 2022 levels post-Russia's Ukraine invasion.

As U.S. households grapple with escalating costs, President Donald Trump faces increased political pressure ahead of the November midterm elections. Despite his promises to stabilize energy prices, his administration has been hindered by volatile markets and geopolitical tensions. The price of crude oil, a key component of gasoline, continues to rise, driven by recent Middle Eastern conflicts.

Efforts to control pump prices have largely failed, as highlighted by the continued rise in crude oil costs. Despite strategic petroleum releases and temporary legislative waivers, such measures have only slowed the increase rather than reversed it. A Reuters/Ipsos poll reveals growing consumer concern, with many households feeling the financial strain of these rising gasoline prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)