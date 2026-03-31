God Squad Greenlights Controversial Gulf Oil Boost
A committee of senior U.S. officials, called the 'God Squad,' has voted to exempt the Gulf of Mexico oil and gas industry from the Endangered Species Act. This decision is aimed at boosting domestic energy production, even as it raises concerns about endangered species and environmental regulations.
In a landmark decision, a senior committee of Trump administration officials has voted to exempt the Gulf of Mexico oil and gas industry from the Endangered Species Act. This exemption is aimed at enhancing domestic energy production while igniting concerns over the protection of endangered species.
The meeting of the Endangered Species Committee, often referred to as the "God Squad" due to its power under the Nixon-era regulation, marked just the fourth gathering of the panel since its inception in 1978. This recent exemption underscores the administration's commitment to prioritize energy independence over environmental constraints.
The decision comes amid ongoing tensions due to the U.S. and Israeli war against Iran, largely impacting global oil supplies. With energy prices soaring and environmental groups planning legal challenges, the exemption has set the scene for a contentious battle over national security and environmental stewardship.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
God Squad Grants Controversial Exemption for Gulf Drilling
Foiled Bomb Plot in Paris Sparks National Security Alert
Infiltration through Bengal's borders matter of concern for national security: Amit Shah in Kolkata.
Amit Shah's Charge Sheet Against TMC: A Battle for National Security
Amit Shah's Fiery Bengal Pitch: Fighting Infiltration and Upholding National Security