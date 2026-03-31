God Squad Greenlights Controversial Gulf Oil Boost

In a landmark decision, a senior committee of Trump administration officials has voted to exempt the Gulf of Mexico oil and gas industry from the Endangered Species Act. This exemption is aimed at enhancing domestic energy production while igniting concerns over the protection of endangered species.

The meeting of the Endangered Species Committee, often referred to as the "God Squad" due to its power under the Nixon-era regulation, marked just the fourth gathering of the panel since its inception in 1978. This recent exemption underscores the administration's commitment to prioritize energy independence over environmental constraints.

The decision comes amid ongoing tensions due to the U.S. and Israeli war against Iran, largely impacting global oil supplies. With energy prices soaring and environmental groups planning legal challenges, the exemption has set the scene for a contentious battle over national security and environmental stewardship.

(With inputs from agencies.)