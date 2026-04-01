Speculation of Middle East Peace Sparks Market Rally Amid Economic Concerns

Global financial markets experienced a notable upturn on Tuesday, driven by speculation about a potential de-escalation in the Middle East, which significantly impacted global oil prices.

Despite the rally, financial assets faced a challenging month, burdened by fears of rising inflation and slowed economic growth. March saw Europe's benchmark STOXX 600 index dive by 8%, marking its sharpest monthly decline in nearly four years.

Unconfirmed reports of potential peace moves from Iran's president and policy shifts from the U.S. administration further stirred the markets, despite previous threats from U.S. leaders. The ongoing conflict, marked by coordinated strikes from the U.S. and Israel against Iran, has had widespread effects on global economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)