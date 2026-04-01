Wall Street Soars as Middle East Peace Hopes Ignite

Wall Street experienced a significant upswing on Tuesday, fueled by speculation over a possible diplomatic de-escalation in the Middle East conflict that had previously driven oil prices sharply higher, sparking global inflationary fears.

All major U.S. stock indexes showed strong rallies following a report that President Trump might consider ending military actions against Iran, despite ongoing tensions at the Strait of Hormuz. This potential diplomatic shift injected optimism into the markets, as investors eagerly anticipated the possibility of restored energy flow and reduced geopolitical tensions.

The stock market's most valuable companies, including Nvidia, Alphabet, Meta Platforms, and Amazon, recorded notable gains. The technology sector also saw significant movement, with Marvell Technology benefiting from Nvidia's $2 billion investment, highlighting ongoing developments in AI infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)