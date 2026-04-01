Global Markets Surge Amid Speculation of Middle East Conflict De-escalation

On Tuesday, global equity and bond markets observed a notable surge, largely influenced by speculations of a de-escalation in the ongoing Middle East conflict. This conflict has notably contributed to an unprecedented increase in global oil prices over the past month.

Despite this optimistic market response, financial assets have endured considerable strain over the month due to anxiety surrounding rising inflation and stagnant growth prospects. The coupling of increased oil prices and substantial energy supply disruptions has led investors to express caution within both bond and stock markets.

Optimism was fueled by unverified reports that Iran's president expressed readiness to bring an end to the month-long conflict, coupled with an earlier Wall Street Journal report that suggested U.S. President Donald Trump was open to concluding the military operations. Nonetheless, uncertainty lingers as market analysts continue to assess the ongoing risks and economic implications of the situation.