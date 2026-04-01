Diverging Paths: Central Banks Face Uneven Inflation Challenges

The last global inflationary surge saw central banks taking uniform action by raising interest rates. However, this time around, economic conditions, fueled by geopolitical tensions and varying inflationary pressures, could cause a shift away from unified policies, prompting diverse responses from major central banks.

The Middle East conflict has exacerbated supply chain disruptions, prompting renewed concerns about rising global inflation. Last week, central banks had distinct projections based on the differing impact of energy price spikes. With rates markets adjusting expectations for central bank actions, the unity seen earlier seems unlikely.

If the conflict prolongs, energy prices may remain elevated, potentially triggering a recession. UBS economists outline scenarios that could prompt dissimilar responses from central banks, reinforcing the notion that the 2022 strategy might not uniformly fit today's economic landscape.