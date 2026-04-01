Commercial LPG Price Surge Amid West Asia Conflict

The prices of commercial LPG cylinders have surged by Rs 195.50, reflecting the escalating global oil prices tied to the ongoing conflict in West Asia. This hike has brought the cost of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi to Rs 2,078.50 as per state-owned oil companies.

While the rates for commercial LPG have seen an increase, domestic cooking gas prices remain steady at Rs 913 for a 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi, unchanged since their last hike in March. The state-run oil corporations revise ATF and LPG prices monthly based on international benchmarks and currency exchange rates.

The price increase comes in the wake of global oil prices shooting up nearly 50% following disruptions in energy supply chains caused by the West Asia conflict. Despite this, petrol and diesel prices have been static, with petrol priced at Rs 94.72 per litre and diesel at Rs 87.62 in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)