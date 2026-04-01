Market Surge: Hopes Rise for Iran Conflict De-escalation

In the Asian trading session on Wednesday, stocks and bonds saw a significant rally, while the dollar lingered at lower levels amid optimism for a de-escalation in the Iran conflict. Positive economic data from March contributed to a strong rebound in Korean and Japanese shares.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 2.7%, breaking a four-day losing streak. South Korea's Kospi surged up to 5.5%, and the Nikkei 225 in Japan jumped 3.9%. This followed U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks on a potential end to military actions against Iran within a few weeks.

In the United States, stock markets soared, with the S&P 500 gaining 2.9% and Nasdaq futures up 0.5%. However, oil markets remained modestly subdued, with Brent crude inching up 1.1% to $105.16 a barrel. Meanwhile, the Fed funds futures adjusted to reflect a higher probability of an interest rate cut, influenced by recent market dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)