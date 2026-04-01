Market Surge: Hopes Rise for Iran Conflict De-escalation
Stocks rallied in Asia as hopes for a de-escalation in Iran conflicts grew. Korean and Japanese shares rebounded on better-than-expected economic data. As the U.S. dollar fluctuated, Fed futures adjusted their interest rate forecasts, reflecting market optimism amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.
In the Asian trading session on Wednesday, stocks and bonds saw a significant rally, while the dollar lingered at lower levels amid optimism for a de-escalation in the Iran conflict. Positive economic data from March contributed to a strong rebound in Korean and Japanese shares.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 2.7%, breaking a four-day losing streak. South Korea's Kospi surged up to 5.5%, and the Nikkei 225 in Japan jumped 3.9%. This followed U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks on a potential end to military actions against Iran within a few weeks.
In the United States, stock markets soared, with the S&P 500 gaining 2.9% and Nasdaq futures up 0.5%. However, oil markets remained modestly subdued, with Brent crude inching up 1.1% to $105.16 a barrel. Meanwhile, the Fed funds futures adjusted to reflect a higher probability of an interest rate cut, influenced by recent market dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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