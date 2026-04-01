Left Menu

Market Surge: Hopes Rise for Iran Conflict De-escalation

Stocks rallied in Asia as hopes for a de-escalation in Iran conflicts grew. Korean and Japanese shares rebounded on better-than-expected economic data. As the U.S. dollar fluctuated, Fed futures adjusted their interest rate forecasts, reflecting market optimism amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2026 06:51 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 06:51 IST
Market Surge: Hopes Rise for Iran Conflict De-escalation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the Asian trading session on Wednesday, stocks and bonds saw a significant rally, while the dollar lingered at lower levels amid optimism for a de-escalation in the Iran conflict. Positive economic data from March contributed to a strong rebound in Korean and Japanese shares.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 2.7%, breaking a four-day losing streak. South Korea's Kospi surged up to 5.5%, and the Nikkei 225 in Japan jumped 3.9%. This followed U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks on a potential end to military actions against Iran within a few weeks.

In the United States, stock markets soared, with the S&P 500 gaining 2.9% and Nasdaq futures up 0.5%. However, oil markets remained modestly subdued, with Brent crude inching up 1.1% to $105.16 a barrel. Meanwhile, the Fed funds futures adjusted to reflect a higher probability of an interest rate cut, influenced by recent market dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soaring Fuel Costs Amid Global Tensions: Impact on Airlines and Hospitality

Soaring Fuel Costs Amid Global Tensions: Impact on Airlines and Hospitality

 India
2
Rubio Calls for Patience in Venezuela's Transition

Rubio Calls for Patience in Venezuela's Transition

 Global
3
Tiger Woods Steps Back to Prioritize Health Amid DUI Case

Tiger Woods Steps Back to Prioritize Health Amid DUI Case

 Global
4
Asia's Energy Tango: Nations Scramble for Stable Supplies

Asia's Energy Tango: Nations Scramble for Stable Supplies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI is scaling fast, but ethics and governance are struggling to keep up

Why AI still struggles to build real-world logistics models without human help

Teachers still resist AI despite training: Here's the missing link

Can AI fix broken healthcare? New study says system must treat the whole human

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026