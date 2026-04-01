Controversial Decision: Gulf Drilling Exempted from Endangered Species Act

The Trump administration has made a contentious move by exempting oil and gas drilling in the Gulf of Mexico from the Endangered Species Act. This decision follows claims by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth that environmental lawsuits are threatening domestic energy supplies amid escalating tensions with Iran.

Critics argue that this move may endanger marine life, including the Rice's whale, a species critically at risk with only about 50 left in existence. The decision was made by the Endangered Species Committee, chaired by Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, which met for the first time in over 30 years.

Despite the exemption, oil prices are not expected to change immediately, as new oil production requires years of planning. Environmental groups continue to challenge the decision, citing potential harm to multiple marine species from ongoing oil and gas activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)