Top Firms See Market Valuation Erosion Amid Market Volatility

The combined market valuation of six out of the top-10 most valued firms by Rs 64,734.46 crore during a turbulent trading week was a fallout of the broader weakness in the equities market.

Bharti Airtel emerged as the hardest hit among these companies, while the BSE Sensex fell by 263.67 points, representing a 0.35% decline. Similarly, the NSE Nifty witnessed a drop of 106.5 points, or 0.46%.

Market sentiment was adversely affected by escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, coupled with a surge in crude oil prices, leading to widespread selling pressure. On a brighter note, mid-week trading showed some recovery due to easing geopolitical tensions and a downturn in oil prices, although volatility persisted.

(With inputs from agencies.)