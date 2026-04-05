Top Firms See Market Valuation Erosion Amid Market Volatility
Six of the top-10 most valued firms saw a combined market valuation decline of Rs 64,734.46 crore, with Bharti Airtel suffering the most. Market volatility driven by global uncertainties affected stock performance. However, companies like Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys experienced gains in the same period.
- Country:
- India
The combined market valuation of six out of the top-10 most valued firms by Rs 64,734.46 crore during a turbulent trading week was a fallout of the broader weakness in the equities market.
Bharti Airtel emerged as the hardest hit among these companies, while the BSE Sensex fell by 263.67 points, representing a 0.35% decline. Similarly, the NSE Nifty witnessed a drop of 106.5 points, or 0.46%.
Market sentiment was adversely affected by escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, coupled with a surge in crude oil prices, leading to widespread selling pressure. On a brighter note, mid-week trading showed some recovery due to easing geopolitical tensions and a downturn in oil prices, although volatility persisted.
(With inputs from agencies.)