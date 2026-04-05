Bahrain Petrochemical Fire Contained After Drone Attack
A fire at Bahrain's Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company, caused by an Iranian drone attack, has been successfully controlled. No injuries were reported. Authorities are currently assessing the damage. GPIC is a joint venture owned by Bahrain's government, SABIC Agri-Nutrients Co, and Kuwait's Petrochemical Industries Co.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2026 13:26 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 13:26 IST
A fire erupted at Bahrain's Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company following an Iranian drone attack, but it was swiftly brought under control, according to the Bahraini state news agency.
The incident, fortunately, resulted in no injuries, and assessment teams are busy evaluating the extent of the damage caused by the attack.
The Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company, a joint venture involved in producing petrochemicals and fertilizer, is co-owned by Bahrain's government, SABIC Agri-Nutrients Co, and Kuwait's Petrochemical Industries Co.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Bahrain
- fire
- GPIC
- Iranian drone attack
- petrochemicals
- damages
- government
- SABIC
- Kuwait
- PAC
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