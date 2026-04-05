Strategic Talks: Oman and Iran Eye Smooth Strait Traffic

Oman and Iran have engaged in high-level discussions at the deputy foreign minister level to explore solutions for safeguarding the smooth transit of vessels through the highly strategic Strait of Hormuz, as announced by Oman's Foreign Ministry on X this Sunday.

The talks follow a statement by an Iranian official on Thursday, revealing that Iran is working on developing a protocol in collaboration with Oman to keep tabs on the strait's maritime traffic. The Strait of Hormuz is a critical shipping lane, responsible for the transit of around one-fifth of the global oil supply.

This diplomatic engagement underscores the significance of ensuring safe passage in one of the world's most vital maritime routes, with broader implications for global oil supply and regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)