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ADNOC Gas: Resilience Amidst Adversity

ADNOC Gas confirmed that domestic demand in the UAE is being met despite damage to its Habshan facility in Abu Dhabi, caused by debris from an intercepted attack. The incident, which occurred on Friday, resulted in the death of an Egyptian citizen and affected certain facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2026 21:43 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 21:43 IST
ADNOC Gas: Resilience Amidst Adversity

ADNOC Gas announced on Sunday that domestic demand in the UAE is still being fulfilled, utilizing other facilities after an incident on Friday impacted its Habshan complex in Abu Dhabi.

The attack, which tragically resulted in the death of an Egyptian citizen, brought damage to certain parts of the Habshan facility, according to the company.

Despite this, ADNOC Gas assures that their operations continue to meet regional requirements without significant disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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