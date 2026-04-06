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Escalating Tensions Drive Oil Prices Upward

Oil prices surged following the Easter holiday as the conflict involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran impacts global oil supply. Brent crude rose to $111.43 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate reached $114.57. President Trump's threats towards Iran add to tensions over the Strait of Hormuz.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 06-04-2026 03:52 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 03:52 IST
Escalating Tensions Drive Oil Prices Upward
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Oil prices saw an uptick after the Easter holiday weekend, driven by the ongoing conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran, which continues to disrupt global oil supplies.

As of 2215 GMT, Brent crude futures had climbed by $2.4, or 2.2%, reaching $111.43 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures increased by $3, or 2.7%, trading at $114.57 per barrel.

In a heightened response, U.S. President Donald Trump used social media on Easter Sunday to intensify pressure on Iran, threatening to target the nation's power plants and bridges if the strategic Strait of Hormuz is not reopened by Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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