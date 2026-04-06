Left Menu

Oil Prices Surge Amid Middle East Supply Disruptions and War Tensions

Oil prices rose due to concerns over supply disruptions amid U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. Brent crude increased by $1.71 to $110.74 a barrel, while WTI rose to $112.25. Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains limited, with Iran blocking vessels except those from friendly nations. The conflict impacts global oil strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 06:34 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 06:34 IST
Oil Prices Surge Amid Middle East Supply Disruptions and War Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Oil prices climbed sharply on Monday as fears of supply losses intensified due to shipping disruptions in the Middle East, a consequence of the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. Brent crude futures saw a rise of $1.71, or 1.6%, surging to $110.74 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained $0.71, or 0.6%, trading at $112.25 per barrel.

The strategic Strait of Hormuz, a vital corridor transporting oil from Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates, remains mostly closed due to Iranian attacks on shipping. This has led refiners, particularly in the U.S. and the UK North Sea, to seek alternative crude sources.

President Trump's recent threats against Iran on social media further escalated tensions. Yet some ships have managed passage through the Strait, signalling Iran's selective allowance for certain nations. Despite reported efforts for a ceasefire, the Wall Street Journal indicated that negotiations have stalled. OPEC+ members also face challenges in raising output amid supply disruptions, including recent Ukrainian attacks on Russia's Baltic Sea terminals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP Foundation Day: Celebrating a Legacy of Nationalism and Development

BJP Foundation Day: Celebrating a Legacy of Nationalism and Development

 India
2
Thane Trio Charged in College Admission Scam

Thane Trio Charged in College Admission Scam

 India
3
Diving into Bullion Prices: Gold and Silver Rates Unveiled

Diving into Bullion Prices: Gold and Silver Rates Unveiled

 India
4
Escalating Tensions: Trump's Threats Ignite Iran-Israel Conflict

Escalating Tensions: Trump's Threats Ignite Iran-Israel Conflict

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026