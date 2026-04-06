Market Turmoil: Dollar Holds Steady Amid Middle East Tensions

The dollar maintained stability on Monday as investors assessed the escalating conflict involving Iran, with President Trump's ultimatum looming over the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

The geopolitical tension, sparked by a social media threat from Trump to target key Iranian infrastructure, has amplified volatility in global markets, particularly affecting oil prices and inflation expectations.

Traders remain cautious, eyeing potential repercussions on currency rates, as the yen weakens amid speculation of Japanese intervention. Economists warn of the broader economic impact should these tensions persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)