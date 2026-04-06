Tensions in Strait of Hormuz Shake Global Markets

Oil prices climbed while bonds declined with mixed results in stock markets at the start of Asian trading on Monday. The volatility follows President Donald Trump's ultimatum to Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, raising fears of conflicts affecting global energy supplies.

In response to Trump's threats targeting Iran's infrastructure, traders are anxious about possible retaliations. Market reactions included a 0.2% dip in S&P 500 e-mini futures and increases in major Asian stock indices. With OPEC+ agreeing to boost oil output, Brent crude saw a 1.4% rise to $110.58 per barrel, despite challenges for production in the conflict-affected region.

Amid these developments, economic indicators such as the FOMC minutes and U.S. jobs data are set to inform monetary policy decisions. The Federal Reserve's next meeting looms as market participants look toward September 2027 for any changes in interest rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)