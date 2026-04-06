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South Korea's Balancing Act: Crude Oil Imports Amid Middle East Tensions

Amid the blockage of the Strait of Hormuz, South Korea faces challenges in crude oil imports from the Middle East. President Lee Jae Myung calls for accepting risks, while the government explores alternative routes and diplomatic efforts to ensure stable energy supplies. Plans include renewable energy expansion by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 08:48 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 08:48 IST
South Korea's Balancing Act: Crude Oil Imports Amid Middle East Tensions
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South Korea is confronting a strategic challenge as tensions in the Middle East threaten its crucial crude oil imports. President Lee Jae Myung emphasized the need for the nation to accept some risk while navigating the blocked Strait of Hormuz. The potential impact on the country's energy supply is a growing concern.

Efforts to secure alternative routes are underway, with consultations between South Korean officials and oil-rich nations like Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Algeria. The Industry Ministry plans to deploy ships via the Red Sea and address supply challenges by allocating government oil reserves to private refiners.

Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol has engaged Gulf Cooperation Council members to maintain steady supplies of vital resources. Along with these short-term efforts, the government is focused on renewable energy goals, looking to achieve 100 gigawatts by 2030 and push the boundaries in hydrogen reduction steelmaking.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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