South Korea's Balancing Act: Crude Oil Imports Amid Middle East Tensions

South Korea is confronting a strategic challenge as tensions in the Middle East threaten its crucial crude oil imports. President Lee Jae Myung emphasized the need for the nation to accept some risk while navigating the blocked Strait of Hormuz. The potential impact on the country's energy supply is a growing concern.

Efforts to secure alternative routes are underway, with consultations between South Korean officials and oil-rich nations like Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Algeria. The Industry Ministry plans to deploy ships via the Red Sea and address supply challenges by allocating government oil reserves to private refiners.

Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol has engaged Gulf Cooperation Council members to maintain steady supplies of vital resources. Along with these short-term efforts, the government is focused on renewable energy goals, looking to achieve 100 gigawatts by 2030 and push the boundaries in hydrogen reduction steelmaking.

(With inputs from agencies.)