Turbulence in Asian Markets as Tensions Rise Over Strait of Hormuz

Tensions between the United States and Iran sent ripples through Asian markets on Monday, with oil prices climbing and stocks delivering mixed results. The instability emerged as U.S. President Donald Trump demanded Iran reopen the pivotal Strait of Hormuz, threatening severe retaliation if unmet.

Traders reacted to Trump's threats, fearing potential retaliatory actions from Iran targeting Gulf state infrastructures. Market reaction was further compounded by thin trading conditions due to regional holidays. Despite the chaos, Brent crude futures rose 1.4% to $110.58 a barrel, buoyed by recent OPEC+ decisions to increase output quotas.

Analysts anticipate the Middle East situation will dominate market attention, contending with crucial economic data releases. With the U.S. jobs report showing unexpected employment growth, the Federal Reserve faces a complicated landscape for its upcoming monetary policy decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)