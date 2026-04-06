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Turbulence in Asian Markets as Tensions Rise Over Strait of Hormuz

Oil prices surged, bonds fell, and stocks fluctuated as tension between the US and Iran escalated over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. President Trump's threats have increased market volatility, compounded by regional holidays and upcoming economic data releases. The impact ripples through various markets including oil, bonds, and cryptocurrencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 08:52 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 08:52 IST
Turbulence in Asian Markets as Tensions Rise Over Strait of Hormuz
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Tensions between the United States and Iran sent ripples through Asian markets on Monday, with oil prices climbing and stocks delivering mixed results. The instability emerged as U.S. President Donald Trump demanded Iran reopen the pivotal Strait of Hormuz, threatening severe retaliation if unmet.

Traders reacted to Trump's threats, fearing potential retaliatory actions from Iran targeting Gulf state infrastructures. Market reaction was further compounded by thin trading conditions due to regional holidays. Despite the chaos, Brent crude futures rose 1.4% to $110.58 a barrel, buoyed by recent OPEC+ decisions to increase output quotas.

Analysts anticipate the Middle East situation will dominate market attention, contending with crucial economic data releases. With the U.S. jobs report showing unexpected employment growth, the Federal Reserve faces a complicated landscape for its upcoming monetary policy decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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