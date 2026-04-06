Telangana CM Vows to Combat Drug Menace, Foster Sports Culture

Amid escalating challenges of drug abuse and cybercrimes, Telangana's Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has spotlighted the increasing responsibility of the police force in tackling these issues. He noted that the evolution of crime, now intertwined with the rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI), demands an adaptable enforcement approach.

Expressing grave concern, Reddy highlighted the worrying trend of educated youths succumbing to drug culture. In a bid to counter this, the government is steering young people towards sports, discerning that this diversion could discourage visits to pubs and drug enticements. He reiterated Telangana's resolve to evade the predicament faced by Punjab, stressing youth's pivotal role in national contribution.

Highlighting Hyderabad's historical forte in football, once called the "Nursery of Indian Football," Reddy recalled its golden era contributions, including participation in the 1956 Olympics. Inspired to bring back this legacy, plans are underway for establishing the Young India Sports University, in collaboration with notable sports figures and industrialists, to invigorate this sporting spirit across the nation.

Reddy revealed the state's incentives and recognition of athletic excellence, commending athletes like boxing champion Nikhat Zareen and cricketer Siraj, who was appointed as a Deputy Superintendent of Police as an exception. The initiative aims to boost morale and resurrect India's sporting prowess on the global stage.

Honoring the winners of a statewide police football championship, Reddy also paid homage to BN Mullik, acknowledging his instrumental role in fortifying the Intelligence agencies, envisaging a fortified national defense mechanism. (ANI)