A Ukrainian strike on the Bilorichenska coal mine in the Russian-occupied Luhansk region has left 41 miners trapped underground. The attack damaged a power substation, disrupting the mine's operations.

According to Leonid Pasechnik, the Moscow-installed leader of the area, all necessary measures are being taken to rescue the miners and restore power to the facility.

Communication with the trapped individuals has been maintained, ensuring they have access to essentials such as drinking water, Pasechnik confirmed. Rescue operations are ongoing as efforts continue to resolve the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)