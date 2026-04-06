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Ukraine Attack Leaves Miners Stranded in Luhansk

Ukraine targeted the Bilorichenska coal mine in Luhansk, damaging a power substation and trapping 41 miners. Efforts are underway to rescue workers and restore power, as communication with those underground has been established, ensuring they have access to drinking water, according to regional officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 06-04-2026 11:02 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 11:02 IST
Ukraine Attack Leaves Miners Stranded in Luhansk
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  • Russia

A Ukrainian strike on the Bilorichenska coal mine in the Russian-occupied Luhansk region has left 41 miners trapped underground. The attack damaged a power substation, disrupting the mine's operations.

According to Leonid Pasechnik, the Moscow-installed leader of the area, all necessary measures are being taken to rescue the miners and restore power to the facility.

Communication with the trapped individuals has been maintained, ensuring they have access to essentials such as drinking water, Pasechnik confirmed. Rescue operations are ongoing as efforts continue to resolve the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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