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Australia Secures Fuel Supply Amid Global Tensions

Australia has successfully secured fuel shipments extending well into May, alleviating shortages at service stations across the country. With only 3.4% of stations without diesel, the government continues collaborating with Southeast Asian partners to ensure a stable supply, despite challenges from events like the Iran conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 06-04-2026 11:06 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 11:06 IST
Australia Secures Fuel Supply Amid Global Tensions
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  • Australia

Australia has confirmed that it has secured fuel shipments well into May, significantly easing fuel shortages across the country's service stations, Energy Minister Chris Bowen announced on Monday.

The Australian government had previously stated that fuel imports were secured until mid-April. With current efforts, the percentage of service stations without diesel has decreased to 3.4%, marking an improvement since Saturday.

Minister Bowen emphasized continued cooperation with industry and trading partners, particularly Southeast Asian countries, to maintain Australia's liquid fuel supply. Despite disruptions from the Iran conflict, Australia maintains reserves similar to pre-conflict levels, holding 39 days of petrol, 29 days of diesel, and 29 days of jet fuel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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