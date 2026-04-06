Dairy Green: Revolutionizing Fodder for India's Dairy Farmers

Crystal Crop Protection Ltd has introduced a new product aimed at revolutionizing the dairy farming industry – a hybrid fodder seed named 'Dairy Green'. This seed is expected to significantly aid dairy farmers ahead of the kharif season.

According to the company, 'Dairy Green' provides high biomass yield, increased crude protein, and better palatability, thus helping in reducing costs while boosting milk production. Satyender Singh, CEO of Seeds at Crystal Crop Protection, emphasized the importance of 'Dairy Green' in resolving the challenges faced by the livestock sector, which currently suffers from a deficit in quality feed.

The launch is part of a broader 2026 initiative that includes several other fodder products. As the livestock industry still heavily depends on crop residues and common grazing lands for nutrition, the initiative primarily targets Haryana, Punjab, Western Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, which are pivotal to India's fodder cultivation efforts.