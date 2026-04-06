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South Asia's Energized Response to the Fuel Crisis: A Regional Overview

South Asian countries are taking decisive actions to combat an energy crisis intensified by geopolitical tensions. India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Maldives have each rolled out key measures like slashing duties, limiting working hours, and promoting electric vehicles to stabilize energy supplies and manage rising fuel prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 14:14 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 14:14 IST
South Asia's Energized Response to the Fuel Crisis: A Regional Overview
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Amidst escalating geopolitical tensions associated with the U.S.-Israeli conflict involving Iran, South Asian nations are implementing strategic actions to tackle a worsening energy crisis. These nations, representing a significant portion of the world's population, are particularly vulnerable due to their fluctuating economies.

India has responded by reducing excise duties on petrol and diesel, alongside redirecting gas supplies and boosting LPG production. Pakistan's measures include a reduction in government fuel allowances and the adjustment of workweeks, while Bangladesh has set limits on office hours and energy consumption.

Nepal is advancing legal changes to promote electric vehicles, while Sri Lanka and the Maldives focus on optimizing fuel consumption and adjusting transportation services to curb energy shortages. These collective efforts showcase the region's commitment to overcoming this energy challenge.

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