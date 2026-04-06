Global Equity Funds Surge Amid U.S.-Israeli-Iran Tensions
Investors poured a net $15.02 billion into global equity funds in the week ending April 1, driven by expectations of a potential de-escalation in U.S.-Israeli-Iran tensions. This marked the second consecutive week of inflows, coinciding with U.S. threats to Iran's strategic positions. Meanwhile, bond and money market funds experienced significant withdrawals.
In a notable development, global equity funds attracted a net $15.02 billion from investors during the March 26 to April 1 period, as hopes rose for a potential de-escalation of the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. This movement marks the second week of consecutive inflows, backed by data from LSEG Lipper.
The influx into equity markets contrasted with U.S. President Donald Trump's increasing pressure on Iran, highlighted by threats to target strategic sites if the Strait of Hormuz remained closed.
While U.S., European, and Asian equity funds enjoyed net purchases, bond funds saw a net divestment of $19.58 billion, reflecting investor caution amid geopolitical tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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