Monetary Strategies: Navigating Inflation amid Geopolitical Tensions

As global tensions rise and inflation concerns mount, the Reserve Bank's Monetary Policy Committee, led by Governor Sanjay Malhotra, begins its three-day meeting to strategize the upcoming fiscal policy.

In recent years, the RBI has undertaken a hefty rate-cutting cycle, slashing 125 basis points since February 2025. However, the committee is expected to maintain its cautious stance, weighing the effects of international conflicts, soaring crude oil prices, and the weakening rupee on the domestic economy.

Analysts suggest the RBI's current neutral policy stance will remain, as officials evaluate liquidity, rate transmission, and market stability. They continue to monitor the inflationary threats posed by crude prices and geopolitical uncertainties, while striving to keep inflation targets within the agreed framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)