Oil Market Volatility Intensifies Amid Middle East Turmoil

Oil prices experienced a sharp decline of over $2 on Monday, as market participants awaited updates on U.S.-Iran negotiations while remaining cautious about enduring supply disruptions. Brent crude futures slipped to $107.11 per barrel, whereas U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude traded down at $109.50 per barrel.

The trading fluctuations on Monday in Asia followed an unprecedented surge last Thursday, marking the biggest single-day rise for both WTI and Brent since 2020. The U.S. and Iran received a conflict-resolution framework, but tensions escalated as Iran opposed fully reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Despite some vessel navigation, political challenges continue as Saudi Arabia maintains high premiums on May shipments, and European and Asian refiners compete for alternatives amid Middle East supply setbacks. Simultaneously, Russia's exports face disruptions due to Ukrainian actions, influencing global oil market dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)