Oil Market Volatility Intensifies Amid Middle East Turmoil
Oil prices declined by over $2 as investors focused on U.S.-Iran talks amid ongoing supply disruptions. The Strait of Hormuz remains partially closed due to hostilities, prompting refiners to seek alternative sources. Despite some navigating vessels, tensions impede progress towards a ceasefire, while OPEC+ aims to modestly increase output.
Oil prices experienced a sharp decline of over $2 on Monday, as market participants awaited updates on U.S.-Iran negotiations while remaining cautious about enduring supply disruptions. Brent crude futures slipped to $107.11 per barrel, whereas U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude traded down at $109.50 per barrel.
The trading fluctuations on Monday in Asia followed an unprecedented surge last Thursday, marking the biggest single-day rise for both WTI and Brent since 2020. The U.S. and Iran received a conflict-resolution framework, but tensions escalated as Iran opposed fully reopening the Strait of Hormuz.
Despite some vessel navigation, political challenges continue as Saudi Arabia maintains high premiums on May shipments, and European and Asian refiners compete for alternatives amid Middle East supply setbacks. Simultaneously, Russia's exports face disruptions due to Ukrainian actions, influencing global oil market dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)