Devastation in Odesa: Russia’s Relentless Drone Assault

In a series of overnight assaults, Russia launched drone attacks targeting the vital port city of Odesa, Ukraine, killing three civilians, including a young mother and her daughter. The strike damaged essential infrastructure and left thousands without electricity, according to regional authorities.

The attacks struck residential areas, energy facilities, and even a kindergarten, as emergency services scrambled to clear debris and assist the injured. Energy provider DTEK reported significant damage that will require substantial time to repair.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the urgency of enhanced air defense, revealing that Russia fired over 2,800 drones and numerous missiles in recent times, heightening the assault on key Ukrainian logistical hubs.

(With inputs from agencies.)