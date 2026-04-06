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Devastation in Odesa: Russia’s Relentless Drone Assault

Russia's overnight drone attack on Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa resulted in the deaths of three civilians and extensive damage to infrastructure, causing power outages for thousands of homes. Amid escalating attacks, Ukrainian President Zelenskiy calls for bolstered air defense systems to counter ongoing military aggression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 16:43 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 16:43 IST
Devastation in Odesa: Russia’s Relentless Drone Assault
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In a series of overnight assaults, Russia launched drone attacks targeting the vital port city of Odesa, Ukraine, killing three civilians, including a young mother and her daughter. The strike damaged essential infrastructure and left thousands without electricity, according to regional authorities.

The attacks struck residential areas, energy facilities, and even a kindergarten, as emergency services scrambled to clear debris and assist the injured. Energy provider DTEK reported significant damage that will require substantial time to repair.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the urgency of enhanced air defense, revealing that Russia fired over 2,800 drones and numerous missiles in recent times, heightening the assault on key Ukrainian logistical hubs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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