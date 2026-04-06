Israel's Strategic Strike: A New Blow to Iran's Petrochemical Heart
Israel attacked Iran's largest petrochemical complex in Asaluyeh, impacting key utilities but sparing the main production infrastructure. The attack follows a March strike on Iran's South Pars gas field, escalating tensions and prompting retaliatory actions by Iran across the Middle East energy sector.
Israel launched a significant offensive against Iran's premier petrochemical complex in Asaluyeh, marking a pivotal escalation in the economic conflict between the two nations. This attack, announced by Israel's defense minister, Israel Katz, has reportedly led to several explosions at the site.
According to the Fars news agency, the assault targeted companies crucial for providing electricity, water, and oxygen to the complex, although the Pars petrochemical company itself was not damaged. The disruption cut electricity to all units within the Asaluyeh complex, according to reports from the Tasnim news agency.
This confrontation follows a previous Israeli attack in March on the South Pars gas field, a principal energy source for Iran, sparking a series of Iranian retaliatory strikes on energy infrastructures throughout the Middle East.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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