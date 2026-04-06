Market Outlook Shifts Amid Middle East Ceasefire Prospects
Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose following the largest weekly gain in four months, driven by hopes of ending the Middle East conflict. A potential ceasefire plan involving the U.S., Iran, and regional mediators bolstered market sentiment, though uncertainty remains as tensions persist.
Futures for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq showed upward movement Monday, buoyed by last session's significant gains, the largest in four months, as investors considered the possibility of a resolution to the Middle East tensions.
Reports indicate that a framework for peace has been presented to both the U.S. and Iran, following President Donald Trump's stern warning to Tehran. Sources revealed that discussions for a potential 45-day ceasefire were underway, providing some relief to investors.
Despite this optimism, skepticism lingers due to inconsistent statements from both countries. The energy sector reflected these uncertainties, with oil prices dropping alongside premarket declines in energy stocks. Investors remain alert to upcoming domestic data and its implications for inflation and economic stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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