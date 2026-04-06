India's Strategic Fiscal Maneuver Amid West Asia Crisis

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has asserted that India retains fiscal flexibility to assist sectors affected by the escalating West Asia situation. She stated that the Reserve Bank has the room to reduce interest rates in response to international challenges, ahead of the Monetary Policy Committee's upcoming decision on rate stance.

The Reserve Bank's rate-setting committee initiated its discussions on Monday, with expectations pointing towards a status quo. Sitharaman remarked on the increasingly complex global landscape, noting the Middle East conflict's transition from a regional issue to a systemic threat to global energy stability and asserting a new multipolar world order.

Addressing the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy event, she underlined India's commendable debt management, maintaining an 81% debt-to-GDP ratio, the lowest among major economies. Sitharaman emphasized India's advantage from sustained fiscal prudence, reflected in recent reductions in excise duty on fuels, mitigating consumer impact amid the crisis.