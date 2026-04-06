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Oil Prices Dip Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Shipping Disruptions

Oil prices declined as investors evaluated U.S.-Iran negotiations and ongoing supply disruptions. Brent crude and U.S. West Texas Intermediate saw price drops amidst geopolitical tensions. Iran rejected reopening the Strait of Hormuz, affecting global oil transport. Middle Eastern supply issues prompted refiners to seek alternative sources. OPEC+ announced a modest production increase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 18:03 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 18:03 IST
Oil Prices Dip Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Shipping Disruptions
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Oil prices experienced a downturn in volatile trading on Monday, as market participants sought clarity on talks between the United States and Iran, while remaining cautious about potential supply disruptions caused by shipping interruptions.

Brent crude futures fell 36 cents, equivalent to 0.33%, settling at $108.67 per barrel at 1222 GMT. Meanwhile, U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures dropped by 0.86%, or 96 cents, closing at $110.58 per barrel. These movements followed a significant surge of 11% for WTI and an 8% rise for Brent in the previous session last Thursday, marking the most substantial price increase since 2020.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz continues to impact global oil transportation, with Iran rejecting an immediate reopening after U.S. President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Tehran. As alternative sources for crude become necessary, refiners are turning to options in the U.S. and Britain's North Sea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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