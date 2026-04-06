Tensions Flare as U.S., Iran Weigh Ceasefire Amid Strait of Hormuz Crisis

As the U.S. deadline approaches, the United States and Iran are evaluating a ceasefire plan to halt their ongoing conflict. The situation has intensified over the important Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global energy supplies that Iran has currently blocked.

The Pakistani-mediated plan calls for an immediate ceasefire, leading to broader negotiations within 15 to 20 days. President Donald Trump has warned of severe consequences if Iran fails to agree by the deadline.

Tensions remain high as Iran pushes back against U.S. pressures, insisting that any demands should not undermine its stance. The geopolitical struggle continues to affect global markets, with potential implications for international energy and politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)