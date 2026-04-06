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Xi Jinping’s Vision for a Greener China Amid Global Energy Shocks

President Xi Jinping calls for a new energy system to safeguard China's energy security during the Iran war-induced global energy shocks. Emphasizing hydropower, ecological protection, and nuclear expansion, Xi also mentions coal as a key energy source while promoting clean, low-carbon development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 18:41 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 18:41 IST
Xi Jinping’s Vision for a Greener China Amid Global Energy Shocks
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Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged the rapid development of a new energy system to protect China's energy security amid global shocks spurred by the Iran war. In his address reported by state broadcaster CCTV, Xi highlighted hydropower and ecological protection as pivotal to this new strategy.

Despite the global upheaval, China remains better insulated due to coal's major role in its energy mix and significant oil stockpiles. While China enhances its coal-fired power capacity—accounting for over half of the world's total—the nation also accelerates its focus on renewable resources, positioning coal as a reliable energy supporter for the time being.

Such initiatives underscore China's commitment to establishing a greener, more resilient energy future. Recent developments include the commencement of the world's largest hydropower dam and a solar thermal power plant in Tibet, reflecting China's dual approach of enhancing both traditional and renewable energy capacities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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