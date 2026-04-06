Managing Fuel Crisis: Boosting Gas Supplies Amid Global Disruption
Amid disruptions in energy supply due to the Strait of Hormuz conflict, India has increased natural gas supply to fertilizer plants to 90% of their requirement from 60%. This comes as a result of procuring LNG from alternate sources like the US, Australia, and Russia. Additional measures are in place to manage fuel distribution effectively.
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In response to the ongoing West Asia conflict disrupting Gulf energy supplies, India has ramped up natural gas deliveries to fertilizer plants to 90% of their necessary levels, up from a previous low of 60%, according to officials. This strategic move was facilitated by procuring liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the spot market, tapping into alternative suppliers like the US, Australia, and Russia.
Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, emphasized the government's success in managing fuel allocation under challenging geopolitical circumstances. Priority sectors, such as domestic piped cooking gas and CNG for transport, receive full supplies, mitigating demand pressures.
Despite ongoing LPG supply challenges, household deliveries remain unaffected, with over 18 crore cylinders distributed since early March. Regulatory measures have also been tightened to curb hoarding, with enforcement actions resulting in over 52,000 cylinder seizures and around 220 arrests nationwide.
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