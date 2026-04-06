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RBI Retains FPI Investment Limits for Government Securities

The Reserve Bank of India has announced that foreign portfolio investment limits for government securities will remain unchanged at 6% for the fiscal year 2026-27. The division of incremental G-Sec limits remains equal between General and Long-term sub-categories. Additional limits for SGSs and corporate bonds are also detailed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-04-2026 19:27 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 19:27 IST
RBI Retains FPI Investment Limits for Government Securities
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The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) confirmed on Monday that the investment limits for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in government securities would stay at 6% of the outstanding stock for 2026-27, retaining its previous cap. This decision ensures stability in the investment landscape despite rising market dynamics.

Additionally, the allocation of the incremental G-Sec limit has been maintained at a balanced 50:50 ratio between the General and Long-term sub-categories. This approach aims to distribute investment capacity evenly across different securities classes for the upcoming fiscal year.

Notably, the RBI has set a fresh additional investment limit of ₹3,30,464 crore for the fiscal period, with an exclusive increase in State Government Securities (SGSs) under the General sub-category. Investments under the Voluntary Retention Route will conform to the established General Route limits from April 2026 onward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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