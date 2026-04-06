Government Tightens Export Curbs on Wood Briquettes Amid West Asia Crisis

The government has announced immediate restrictions on the export of wood briquettes, citing the turmoil in West Asia as a primary concern. This new policy mandates exporters to secure permission or an official license for shipping the eco-friendly alternative to firewood.

Conversely, the government has relaxed export rules for items such as sawdust and wood waste, which were previously prohibited. These materials can now be exported under a restricted authorization, as per a notification by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

The West Asia crisis has severely impacted shipping lanes, notably through the Strait of Hormuz, leading to a surge in cooking gas supply concerns. This disruption has also influenced domestic policy, with India resorting to temporary measures like reintroducing kerosene for households and considering biomass and coal for use in the hospitality sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)