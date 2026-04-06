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Government Tightens Export Curbs on Wood Briquettes Amid West Asia Crisis

In response to the West Asia crisis, the government has imposed export restrictions on wood briquettes, requiring exporters to obtain licenses. Meanwhile, restrictions were eased on sawdust and wood waste exports. The crisis has disrupted energy supplies, prompting shifts in domestic fuel use policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 19:39 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 19:39 IST
Government Tightens Export Curbs on Wood Briquettes Amid West Asia Crisis
  • Country:
  • India

The government has announced immediate restrictions on the export of wood briquettes, citing the turmoil in West Asia as a primary concern. This new policy mandates exporters to secure permission or an official license for shipping the eco-friendly alternative to firewood.

Conversely, the government has relaxed export rules for items such as sawdust and wood waste, which were previously prohibited. These materials can now be exported under a restricted authorization, as per a notification by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

The West Asia crisis has severely impacted shipping lanes, notably through the Strait of Hormuz, leading to a surge in cooking gas supply concerns. This disruption has also influenced domestic policy, with India resorting to temporary measures like reintroducing kerosene for households and considering biomass and coal for use in the hospitality sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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