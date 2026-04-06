Ukrainian Drones Strike at Heart of Russia's Oil Export Operations

In a significant escalation of its ongoing conflict with Ukraine, Russia announced that Ukrainian drones targeted the Caspian Pipeline Consortium's Black Sea terminal. The attack, which struck critical oil-loading infrastructure, impacts 1.5% of the global oil supply and could represent a pivotal moment in the war that has now lasted over four years.

Ukrainian authorities have yet to respond to these claims, and Reuters has not independently confirmed the Russian defense ministry's account. The consortium's facilities are vital to the global energy market, exporting large quantities of crude oil from Kazakhstan. Notably, this consortium counts major U.S. energy corporations, including Chevron and Exxon Mobil, among its shareholders.

In a related incident, a fire broke out at Russia's Sheskharis oil terminal, affecting several key berths used for massive tanker operations. This facility contributes significantly to the region's crude exports, loading up to 700,000 barrels per day. The cause and ramifications of this fire remain under investigation, adding another layer of complexity to the volatile situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)