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Caspian Crisis: Ukrainian Drones Target Key Oil Facilities

Ukrainian drones reportedly attacked the Caspian Pipeline Consortium's terminal in the Black Sea. This critical facility handles 1.5% of global oil supply. Simultaneous strikes targeted the Sheskharis oil terminal in Novorossiysk, damaging infrastructure. The attacks mark an escalation in Ukraine's focus on disrupting Russia’s vital energy routes during the ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 20:44 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 20:44 IST
Caspian Crisis: Ukrainian Drones Target Key Oil Facilities
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On Monday, Russia reported that Ukrainian drones attacked the Caspian Pipeline Consortium's Black Sea terminal, a critical node managing 1.5% of the world's oil supply. The attack caused damage to the single point mooring, loading infrastructure, and four oil storage tanks.

In a separate incident, Ukraine's military claimed responsibility for striking oil-loading facilities at the Sheskharis terminal near Novorossiysk. These strikes, significant in their impact, spotlight a ramp-up in Ukrainian assaults on Russian energy infrastructure amid the four-year conflict.

The Russian defense ministry accused Ukraine of targeting CPC's facilities to inflict economic damage on major shareholders, including U.S. and Kazakh firms. Both CPC and Transneft, Russia's oil pipeline monopoly, remained mum amidst these developments, leaving the full impact on oil operations uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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