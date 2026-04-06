Caspian Crisis: Ukrainian Drones Target Key Oil Facilities

On Monday, Russia reported that Ukrainian drones attacked the Caspian Pipeline Consortium's Black Sea terminal, a critical node managing 1.5% of the world's oil supply. The attack caused damage to the single point mooring, loading infrastructure, and four oil storage tanks.

In a separate incident, Ukraine's military claimed responsibility for striking oil-loading facilities at the Sheskharis terminal near Novorossiysk. These strikes, significant in their impact, spotlight a ramp-up in Ukrainian assaults on Russian energy infrastructure amid the four-year conflict.

The Russian defense ministry accused Ukraine of targeting CPC's facilities to inflict economic damage on major shareholders, including U.S. and Kazakh firms. Both CPC and Transneft, Russia's oil pipeline monopoly, remained mum amidst these developments, leaving the full impact on oil operations uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)