Markets Tread Water Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions
Equities and oil prices fluctuated as investors anticipated developments in the Middle East conflict following discussions between the U.S. and Iran on a potential ceasefire. While markets looked for concrete agreements, economic indicators revealed pressures from increased inflation influenced by prolonged geopolitical tensions.
Equities recorded modest gains on Monday, while oil prices declined amid unstable market conditions as investors awaited potential outcomes in the U.S.-Iran negotiations aimed at resolving their conflict.
Market activity was influenced by reported discussions about a possible 45-day ceasefire that could pave the way for a permanent resolution, though resistance from Iran has complicated matters. President Trump has issued stern warnings, exacerbating market anxieties.
Meanwhile, economic data painted a mixed picture, with slowed growth in the services sector and rising inflation pressures, leaving investors cautious, all whilst awaiting central bank decisions impacted by geopolitical uncertainties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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