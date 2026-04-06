Markets Tread Water Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions

Equities recorded modest gains on Monday, while oil prices declined amid unstable market conditions as investors awaited potential outcomes in the U.S.-Iran negotiations aimed at resolving their conflict.

Market activity was influenced by reported discussions about a possible 45-day ceasefire that could pave the way for a permanent resolution, though resistance from Iran has complicated matters. President Trump has issued stern warnings, exacerbating market anxieties.

Meanwhile, economic data painted a mixed picture, with slowed growth in the services sector and rising inflation pressures, leaving investors cautious, all whilst awaiting central bank decisions impacted by geopolitical uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)