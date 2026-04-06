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Bhopal's Bold Move: Illegal Structures Near Upper Lake Demolished

In Bhopal, a joint team from the Municipal Corporation and district administration demolished illegal structures within 50 meters of Upper Lake's Full Tank Level, complying with the National Green Tribunal's directive. The operation involved clearing 11 shops and a house, with further demolitions anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 22:00 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 22:00 IST
Bhopal's Bold Move: Illegal Structures Near Upper Lake Demolished
Structures demolished (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move by the Bhopal Municipal Corporation and district administration, illegal structures built within a 50-meter radius of the Upper Lake's Full Tank Level (FTL) were demolished on Monday. This action follows an order from the National Green Tribunal mandating the removal of unauthorized constructions that violate the Bhoj Wetland Rules.

Adequate police forces ensured order during the operation, with officials on-site to oversee the demolition process. According to Archana Sharma, Sub-Divisional Magistrate of TT Nagar, the operation successfully cleared 11 commercial establishments and a residential property. Residents were informed that the drive would continue, reflecting the administration's commitment to uphold environmental guidelines.

The operation targeted 38 structures previously flagged for removal, some of which had already been vacated. Occupants who claimed ownership were allowed time to produce documentation but failed to do so, leading to their eviction. The administration underscored that these individuals were identified as squatters, solidifying the legality of the demolition efforts. (ANI)

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