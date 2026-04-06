Security Breach at Delhi Assembly: Police Probe in Full Swing

The Delhi Police have registered a case at the Civil Lines Police Station in response to a security breach at the Delhi Assembly. According to DCP North, Raja Banthia, the charges include attempt to murder, criminal trespass, use of force against a public servant, and other relevant offenses.

The incident occurred around 2:10 PM, when a white Tata Sierra violently entered the Assembly grounds through Gate No. 2. A man, approximately aged between 35 and 40, exited the vehicle, carrying a bouquet and a marigold garland. At the time, the Vidhan Sabha was not in session.

The suspect drove dangerously, posing a threat to the lives of on-duty security personnel. Upon confrontation, he fled in the vehicle. A city-wide search ensued, and the vehicle was intercepted in Roop Nagar around 4:15 PM. The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Sarabjit Singh from Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, was detained along with two others.

Sources indicate that Sarabjit may suffer from a mental health disorder. Preliminary findings suggest his family's struggles to manage his episodes. Despite police interrogation, Sarabjit has not disclosed his motives. He reportedly traveled from Pilibhit to Delhi over several days without informing his family, who he contacted only once during this period.

Earlier, the police arrested the main accused who breached the Delhi Vidhan Sabha alone. Two others are also detained for questioning. Further investigation is ongoing to ascertain their roles in the incident.

Authorities are keenly pursuing all leads as the case unfolds. Further updates will be provided as the probe continues. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)