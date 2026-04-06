Left Menu

Security Breach at Delhi Assembly: Police Probe in Full Swing

The Delhi Police have lodged a case following a security breach at the Delhi Assembly, involving an attempt to murder and criminal trespass. The main suspect, allegedly suffering from mental health issues, was apprehended with two others. The investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 23:04 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 23:04 IST
Security Breach at Delhi Assembly: Police Probe in Full Swing
Delhi Assembly security breach incident accused Sarabjit (Photo/Delhi Police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police have registered a case at the Civil Lines Police Station in response to a security breach at the Delhi Assembly. According to DCP North, Raja Banthia, the charges include attempt to murder, criminal trespass, use of force against a public servant, and other relevant offenses.

The incident occurred around 2:10 PM, when a white Tata Sierra violently entered the Assembly grounds through Gate No. 2. A man, approximately aged between 35 and 40, exited the vehicle, carrying a bouquet and a marigold garland. At the time, the Vidhan Sabha was not in session.

The suspect drove dangerously, posing a threat to the lives of on-duty security personnel. Upon confrontation, he fled in the vehicle. A city-wide search ensued, and the vehicle was intercepted in Roop Nagar around 4:15 PM. The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Sarabjit Singh from Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, was detained along with two others.

Sources indicate that Sarabjit may suffer from a mental health disorder. Preliminary findings suggest his family's struggles to manage his episodes. Despite police interrogation, Sarabjit has not disclosed his motives. He reportedly traveled from Pilibhit to Delhi over several days without informing his family, who he contacted only once during this period.

Earlier, the police arrested the main accused who breached the Delhi Vidhan Sabha alone. Two others are also detained for questioning. Further investigation is ongoing to ascertain their roles in the incident.

Authorities are keenly pursuing all leads as the case unfolds. Further updates will be provided as the probe continues. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Who Will Be Punjab's Next Police Chief? A Race Among Top IPS Officers

Who Will Be Punjab's Next Police Chief? A Race Among Top IPS Officers

 India
2
Trump Calls for Iranian Uprising Amid Ceasefire Discussions

Trump Calls for Iranian Uprising Amid Ceasefire Discussions

 Global
3
Middle East Conflict Sparks Economic Uncertainty

Middle East Conflict Sparks Economic Uncertainty

 Global
4
Mystery SUV Sparks Chaos in Delhi Assembly!

Mystery SUV Sparks Chaos in Delhi Assembly!

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026