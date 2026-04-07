Wall Street Gains Amid Tensions over Strait of Hormuz
Wall Street experienced slight gains as U.S.-Iran ceasefire talks advanced, despite Iran's rejection of an immediate ceasefire. Trump's threats to Iran over the Strait of Hormuz closure influenced investor sentiment. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw four consecutive days of gains; however, market volatility and inflation concerns persisted.
Wall Street saw a modest rise on Monday, driven by hopes for progress in U.S.-Iran ceasefire negotiations even as tensions heightened with President Trump's stern warnings to Iran. The prospect of reopening the Strait of Hormuz remains a key concern for investors.
Despite Iran's refusal of a U.S. ceasefire proposal and Trump's aggressive rhetoric, reports suggested ongoing discussions involving regional mediators. This provided some comfort to investors, pushing the S&P 500 and Nasdaq towards a fourth day of upward movement.
Market activities remained cautious amid persistent volatility. Rising crude prices raised inflation fears, and recent economic data pointed to contraction in the U.S. services sector. Nevertheless, key indices posted gains, albeit amidst thin trading volumes due to holiday closures in international markets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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