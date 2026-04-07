Tensions Surge Amid U.S.-Iran Standoff; Oil Climbs

Amid escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, U.S. oil futures settled above $112 per barrel on Monday, highlighting investor wariness about a possible Middle East resolution. Iran called for permanent peace, while U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated threats of military action unless a deal is reached by Tuesday night.

Stock markets saw modest gains with the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all rising. The dollar weakened against a basket of global currencies. Analysts noted that market participants are closely monitoring geopolitical developments as the potential for resumed hostilities remains high.

Oil prices fluctuated throughout the session, with U.S. crude closing at $112.41 a barrel. The ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict influenced market sentiment, causing swings in equities and commodities as investors navigate a volatile landscape shaped by diplomatic negotiations and aggressive rhetoric.

(With inputs from agencies.)